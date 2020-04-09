Popular actor Prabhas' fans are furious with UV Creations for not releasing his first look from 20th film titled O Dear. They trolled the producer with the hashtag #BanUVCreations in social media.

After wrapping up the Georgia schedule of Prabhas 20, UV Creations announced that the rebel star's first look poster would be released soon. The producers tweeted on March 17, "Another schedule in Georgia wrapped up. A big thanks to the team in Georgia for all the support and help in finishing the schedule without any hassles. Importantly, FIRST LOOK OUT SOON! #Prabhas20."

But Prabhas fans, who have been expressing their disappointment for long time, were angery further when UV Creations did not release his first look from O Dear even 21 days after its announcement. They said that it has been over seven months since the film went on the floors, but the producers have not given update including its launch photos. They have not planned its publicity properly.

Some furious fans' groups of Prabhas took to Twitter on April 6 to slam the producers of O Dear. They even threatened to troll them and spread negativity about the movie with the hashtag #BanUVCreations.

Its been 20 days since this tweet I really dont know when will that soon come #BanUVCreations. No prior announcements No good release dates release problems (for saaho) and always tests fans patience #BanUVCreations Sad to see say this but @UV_Creations not even released pooja ceremony pics of #Prabhas20 #BanUVCreations.

Get Ready For Big Negative Trend Tomorrow Thumbs up No More Patience R U Ready Rebels? #BanUvCreations

Is this the way you deal with an actor who has pan india stardom? @UV_Creations #BanUVCreations

Ika #Prabhas fans gundaloo patience chachipoyindhi @UV_Creations sachivaru nuvu @director_radhaa niku vundhi ra Get Ready For Biggest Negative Trend Tomorrow Thumbs up No More Patience R U Ready Rebels ? BanUvCreations

Does business on the name of prabhas and doesnt even care to address about prabhas fans. Never told shooting progress Never told music director Never told release date Never care to give update on any of the above. The worst production house in india #BanUVCreations

Nee bathukki eppudaina better plan undhara asalu @UV_Creations Mirchi - Unseason rls. Saaho - Dubai schedule 6mnths postpone, Non Holiday rls, Rls day Hindi prints delay, Overseas planning Rod Prabhas20 ki aithe first nunde Kukka ROD plans #BanUVCreations Folded hands

The alerted producers got into a damage control mode and assured to update fans about O Dear once the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lift. It was also rumoured that Prabhas himself had asked the film unit to stop its post-production works to avoid anyone being affected by coronavirus.

UV Creations tweeted on April 7, "We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20."