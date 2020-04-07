V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy, the owners of UV Creations have issued an important clarification on their upcoming movie tentatively known as Prabhas 20 for Saaho star's fans.

While many Tollywood filmmakers were canceling their film shoots, the team of Prabhas 20 went to Georgia to shoot some important portions of the Radha Krishna-directed film. But when things took a serious turn, they had to return to Hyderabad. However, the film unit, which is worried over the delay in its release, began its post-production works.

The latest news is that even the post-production works of Prabhas 20 have been stalled. It is reported that the Baahubali actor himself has taken this decision as he wanted the safety of everyone. The film unit will resume its shooting and post-production works, once the breakdown announced by Narendra Modi is lifted.

The bosses of UV Creations confirmed that all the activities have been kept on hold and there will be no updates from now on. They tweeted, "We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all, this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20."

After wrapping up the Georgia schedule, UV Creations had announced that it will release the first look of Prabhas 20 soon. The production house had tweeted on March 17, "Another schedule in Georgia wrapped up. A big thanks to the team in Georgia for all the support and help in finishing the schedule without any hassles. Importantly, FIRST LOOK OUT SOON! #Prabhas20."

Prabhas is known for capturing the wonder of his fans and intriguing those uninterested in cinema with his remarkable acting and immense on-screen persona. His aura is such that he has the ability to bring together people of all careers, lifestyles and social-economical status under the flag of one movie. But the latest announcement of UV Creations is sure to disappoint his fans.