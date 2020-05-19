Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning, which hit the screens on July 10, 2015, set to complete 6 years of its release soon. But viewers don't seem to be getting it enough as it is still giving great TRP rating to channels.

Prabhas' exceptional performance makes Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion first choice for many viewers on the small screen even today. The film received a thunderous response with their collection cross Rs 2,500 crore gross together at the box office. Both films have crossed all the boundaries and received great applause, bagging many accolades.

During the pandemic, Baahubali is the only film that is stirring up the excitement within the viewers and the channels are garnering good TRPs owing to its popularity and Prabhas' fandom. The climax still gives theatrical feels and one totally gets goosebumps watching the same.

Prabhas' presence always creates a wide impact he is loved for his well-toned physique, strong delivery of dialogues. The actor always makes a unique connect with his audiences via his films and characters. His fanbase sees no boundaries and he is popularly hailed as a Pan-India superstar.

With his constant hard work and dedication, Prabhas has always delivered films that reach heights. The number of diverse characters he has delivered one will always fall short of words for describing the versatility he holds. The actor is also the first choice of every director because of his popularity and dedication towards his work.

On the work front, Prabhas is all geared up for his next being a first-ever Pan-world release with a Nag Ashwin directorial venture followed by Prabhas 20. His previous film Saaho as well broke records and received hulking support from fans across.