After the pictures of Prakash Raj were out on internet from the sets of Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, there have been wide-spread belief about the versatile actor replacing Ananth Nag, who played the narrator in the first instalment, in the forthcoming flick.

A large section of audience was disappointed with the rumours of Prakash Raj replacing Ananth Nag. The latter's role was simple yet impactful. Moreover, the right-wing sympathisers vented out their anger on Prakash Raj being roped in for the multilingual flick.

Many called for a boycott of KGF 2 stating that Prakash Raj was an anti-national.

Director's Clarification

Director Prashanth Neel has now clarified the rumours about Prakash Raj being a replacement to Ananth Nag. He posted, "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

The shooting of KGF 2 was resumed recently after five-month break due to Covid-19 lockdown. The team has about 25 days of shooting left.

Violence Being Toned Down

Although the makers have assured to treat fans with brutality, there have been reports of the makers toning violence and action sequences in the upcoming film. A section of audience had felt that the film too much of brutality.

"Prashanth is now planning to reduce the scenes involving Sanjay Dutt, whose portion of the film is important. Two big action episodes were planned with him, but now the director wants to make it just one," the source said.

The first instalment of Hombale Films-funded flick is had minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. In Karnataka alone, it made over Rs 100 crore, a feat achieved by the first Sandalwood film.