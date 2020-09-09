The team of rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush has opened up on the rumours about casting actress Urvashi Rautela to play female lead Sita and said that they are absolutely baseless and untrue.

Ever since Prabhas announced Adipurush, his fans have been eagerly waiting to know about the actress, will be playing his heroine in the movie. Several speculations have already been made about the female lead and names of some leading actresses like Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh. But the makers did not confirm the news about any of them.

Of late it was rumoured that the makers of Adipurush were in talks Urvashi Rautela to play Sita opposite Prabhas. But the spokesperson of the film has slammed the reports through a statement released to media, which reads, "Stories and reports claiming that Urvashi Rautela has been approached to play the lead role in Adipurush are absolutely baseless and untrue. The makers have never offered any role from the epic drama to Urvashi or her team."

The Adipurush spokesperson assured to make an official announcement the heroine. He added, "After Prabhas and Saif, we are currently finalising the remaining cast to play the other characters, including the role of Sita, and Urvashi is not in the running for the same. We will make an official announcement when we lock someone. Till then, we urge people not to be swayed by such rumours and speculations."

Adipurush is touted to be an epic mythological drama, which is about celebrating the victory of good over evil. Prabhas is playing the title role - Lord Ram in the movie, while Saif Ali Khan appears as the antagonist. The film is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush will be a bilingual 3D extravaganza to be shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film will have a huge release with the film dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages.