Minutes after the release of Power Star trailer, Nikhil Siddhartha has taken an indirect dig at director Ram Gopal Varma. The young actor went on to compare the filmmaker to a barking dog.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his Twitter rant against Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. Time and again, he has irked the mega family fans, who have trolled him on several occasions. The director released the much-awaited trailer of his controversial movie Power Star on his YouTube Channel at 11.00 am on July 22. The 4.03-minute-long promo of the film, which mocks Pawan Kalyan, has left his fans red-faced.

Some young actors, who have grown up watching Pawan Kalyan's films, are huge fans of the power star and Nikhil Siddhartha is one among. While most of these stars kept quiet, Nikhil was furious to watch the trailer of RGV's upcoming movie Power Star and he took to his Twitter page to slam the director.

In a veiled attack, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote in Telugu, "Shikaram ni chusi Kukka entha Morigina.. a maha shikaram thala thippi chudadhu... meeeku Ardham ayyindi ga... #powerstar #PawanKalyan. (It doesn't matter how long a dog barks at a mountain, the latter never turns its head. Do you understand it?)"

Pawan Kalyan fans are impressed with Nikhil Siddhartha's veiled attack. They proudly retweeted his post, circulated his comment through funny memes and made it viral on social media. On the other hand, some other filmgoers are upset with the actor and questioned his silence during the release of Ram Gopal Varma's controversial movie Lakshmi's NTR, which targeted Chandrababu Nadu.

The trailer of Power Star opens with Pawan Lookalike watching the results of assembly elections. He is anxious over the poor performance of his party and he is seen having heated arguments with some leaders. The video ends with the stylish entry of Ram Gopal Varma with a vodka bottle. The trailer has raised the bar of curiosity and expectations from the film further.