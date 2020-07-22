The much-awaited trailer of the movie Power Star was leaked hours before its official release. Ram Gopal Varma suspects that it was done by his own office staff and he assures to return money to the people, who paid to watch it.

Power Star is a controversial movie based on the life of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV has already released several stills from the film offering a glimpse at important characters. There is a lot of curiosity about the flick with many early waiting for its release online. But the Jana Sena Party chief's admirers are furious with him and condemning his act of insulting their favourite hero.

Ram Gopal Varma announced to release the trailer of Power Star at 11.00 am on July 22. In a bid to cash in on the hype, the director decided to break the tradition and made the viewers to pay Rs 25 to watch the trailer. Many people in the film industry were curious to see whether audience would really come forward to pay and watch the promotional video.

But hours before its official release, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter to reveal that the trailer of Power Star was leaked. The director tweeted, "POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out ...we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP."

Ram Gopal Varma announced that he would release the trailer of Power Star on YouTube and everyone can watch it free. He tweeted, "Since the trailer is already leaked out, we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP."