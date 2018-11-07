Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will finally get married on November 14-15 after five years of dating and if the recent reports are to be believed, Ranveer will be staying at Deepika's house in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, post marriage.

The reason is quite simple as Ranveer doesn't want Deepika to move out of her existing plush apartment till they find their new house and it becomes ready for occupancy.

"It's a wise and practical decision by the duo because Deepika stays alone in Prabhadevi. And Ranveer doesn't want her to leave the place that she has made her home over the years," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

Reports say that the lovebirds are on a house-hunting spree and have seen some new properties on the lines of Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra sea-facing bungalow Mannat. But the soon-to-be-married couple is yet to take a decision.

"Zeroing down on such an apartment isn't an easy task and this will take some time. They don't want to rush into choosing the property. They want to do it up completely before they move in," the source added.

As the pre-wedding festivities have already begun for the couple, Ranveer Singh was seen having a great with his family and friends during his haldi ceremony. A traditional Nandi Puja also took place at Deepika's house in Bengaluru where her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone stay.

For wedding outfits, Deepika has chosen her favourite designer Sabyasachi.

In a joint statement, the couple had said, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer."

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer will get married twice - in a traditional Konkani style wedding (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani) on November 14 and a Sindhi wedding ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15.