Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage festivities are currently in full swing and the soon-to-be-married couple have been busy shopping jewellery. And if the reports are to be believed, Deepika's has zeroed in and bought her a mangalsutra worth Rs 20 lakh.

Reports suggest that after kick-starting pre-wedding ceremonies at her residence in Bengaluru with a traditional Nandi Puja, Deepika was spotted visiting a jewellery shop in Andheri from where she picked up her mangalsutra and some other jewellery for herself. It is being said that Deepika usually picks up her jewellery from the same shop.

Along with mangalsutra, Deepika has also purchased a chain for her long-time boyfriend and soon-to-be husband Ranveer Singh. According to reports, the total amount spent on jewellery shopping was somewhere close to Rs 1 crore.

For her different wedding outfits, Deepika has chosen her favourite designer Sabyasachi ensembles. Stylist Shaleena Nathani, a couple of days ago, shared the actress' pictures on her Instagram to mark the beginning of the wedding festivities.

The Padmaavat actress was looking radiant in an orange suit which she teamed up with matching dupatta and golden chaandbaali earrings and a small bindi on the forehead.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer will get married twice - in a traditional Konkani style wedding (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani) on November 14 and a Sindhi wedding ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15.

The wedding will reportedly take place at Lake Como, Italy and the couple is said to be back in India on November 16. They are expected to throw their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1.