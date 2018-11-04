Bollywood's hottest couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have begun their wedding festivities with great aplomb. While we saw few glimpses of the first ritual – the nandi puja where Deepika looked absolutely ethereal, we now have some beautiful pictures of Ranveer Singh's haldi ceremony.

The ever energetic Ranveer can be seen enjoying his haldi ceremony donning a white kurta pyajama. In the picture, we can see Ranveer's face and arms coated with haldi paste. The 'Bajirao' would be tying the knot with his 'Mastani' on November 14-15 at Lake Como in Italy.

In a joint statement, the couple had said, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of 'Goliyon Ki Leela Ramleela' and after six years of dating, the couple is ready to settle down into marital bliss.