Pooja Mishra has made some shocking allegations against Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Poonam Sinha. Bigg Boss fame actress has accused the Sinha's of performing "black magic" on her and also accused them of running a "sex scam". In a series of ghastly accusations, she has claimed that Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha used to spike her drink and use her for sex scandals.

What Pooja Mishra has alleged

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Pooja said, "Inke crimes another level ko hit karne lage jab yeh ussi ghar me sex scam chalane lagge, mujhe lekar. Behosi ki halat me mujhe trade karne lagge, in logon ne meri virginity trade kar k paise banaye hai. Sonakshi Sinha ko star banaya hai. Vo toh fashion designer banne wali thi na, suddenly vo Bollywood me kahan se aa gayi? (Their crime reached another level when they started running sex scam inside their home with me. They used to make me unconscious and trade me. They have made money by trading my virginity. That is how they have made Sonakshi Sinha a star. She was going to be a fashion designer na, then how she ended up in Bollywood suddenly?)"

"I didn't get married because of Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha took advantage of me many times by feeding me drugs. If anyone is to be blamed for my unsuccessful career, it would be only him," Indiatimes quoted her telling Navbharat Times.

However, this is not the first time that Pooja Mishra has made such ghastly accusations. Earlier, she had accused Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Sohail and Timmy Narang and others of spiking her drink and raping her.

Luv Sinha's reaction

"That woman needs professional help. To make such accusations against my family proves that she is unstable. I normally don't waste my time responding to such trash published on the internet but I think the irresponsible editor who approved this story should realize that strong legal action can be taken against such defamatory articles which are absolutely untrue and disgusting @ZoomTV," Luv Sinha tweeted.