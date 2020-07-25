Shatrughan Sinha has praised Kangana Ranaut for her achievements in Bollywood without anybody's backing and being part of any camps. He has said that people talking against her "jealous" of her.

"Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery," Hindustan Times quotes her as saying in an interview with Republic TV.

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about nepotism issue and she has been actively speaking about it following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens have targeted the kids of stars alleging them of making outsiders' lives difficult to survive in the film industry.

And Shatrughan's daughter Sonakshi Sinha had also come under attack. Yet his support to Kangana Ranaut has come as a surprise to everyone.

The former BJP leader took potshots at Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan.