As part of their campaigning ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has brought out its most significant star campaigner -- Prime Minister Modi, who undertook a weekend roadshow in Bengaluru.

The roadshow began at Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South and travelled across different portions of south and central Bengaluru, stopping at 17 Assembly segments before concluding at Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank. Roads were fixed and newly tarred in numerous parts of the city where PM Modi was expected to pass through.

Massive preparations were made along the route, including the erection of barricades, to guarantee the roadshow ran well. Residents of the city had mixed reactions, with some attending the gathering to see the Prime Minister and others expressing their dissatisfaction with the PM's one-man show which caused traffic disruption.

"I knew the roadshow was planned and that the police had issued instructions, but most of the other roads were also closed due to the large number of people who came to attend. A few routes were also obstructed by parked vehicles. I would have cancelled my plans if it hadn't been for a really important meeting and I needed to travel for that crucial task, which I didn't do on time. I believe that as a prime minister, organizing a roadshow will be difficult for the general public," says Arun, an employee of a private firm, not giving his full name.

Traffic Police issued advisory ahead of the roadshow

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first and second -day roadshow in the city on May 6 and , asking commuters to avoid the route between 8 am and 12 pm.

However, parents of students taking NEET on Sunday, May 7, remain worried as it might aggravate traffic congestion in the capital and cause trouble to students taking the NEET examinations on Sunday. following these complaints, BJP has cut it short to 11:30 am as the exam begins at 2 pm.

The revised roadshow on Sunday would now commence from Kempe Gowda statue in New Thippasandra at 10 a.m. and conclude at Trinity Circle on M.G. Road by 11 or 11.30 am.