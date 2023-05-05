Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Karnataka on Friday for a three-day campaigning visit. The PM attended public gatherings in Bellary and Tumakuru districts on Friday. However, the final roadshow in IT City may generate traffic.

The roadshow in Bengaluru has been rescheduled for the second time, according to the BJP, due to concerns that it may cause a traffic jam on May 7, which is also the day of the NEET exams. The BJP unit has agreed to move the 26-kilometer road show to May 6, with the remaining eight kilometers completed by 11:30 a.m. on May 7.

Tejasvi Surya, MP for Bengaluru South, also revealed on social media that the Prime Minister has directed the state BJP unit to make sure that NEET exam students are not inconvenienced in any way. "On account of NEET exams on the 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on the 7th to conclude it before 11.30 am. His one-line directive was - 'I don't want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced'. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive and responsible to our students," MP said.

Cops issue guidelines

Bengaluru City Police has also issued rules for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned roadshow in Bengaluru, urging residents not to witness the event from terraces or balconies. The instructions include restricting building entry and exit points and directing interested persons to designated viewing spots.

Residents are not permitted to gather on outdoor spaces or balconies, according to the restrictions. They are also told to close all entry and exit points to the building where the roadshow will be held, with only authorised staff permitted entry. Individuals who are interested are encouraged to come to the designated viewing area, which will be strictly supervised by police for safety reasons.

The police have asked locals to cooperate in following the guidelines and any further instructions issued during the event. According to police sources, these directives are guidelines rather than prohibitions.

Roads that should be avoided



The roads that need to be avoided are Rajbhavan Road, Ramanamaharshi Road, Mekhri Circle, RBI Layout in JP Nagar, Rose Gardens in JP Nagar 15th Cross, Shalini Ground area, 24th Main, 9th Cross, Sirsi Circle, JJ Nagar, Binny Mill Road, South-End Circle, Armugam Circle, Bull Temple Road, Ramakrishna Ashrama Road, Uma Theatre, TR Mill, Magadi Main Road, Cholarapalya, MC Circle, West of Chord Road, MC Layout 1st Cross Road, 15th Main road in Basaveshwaranagar, Shankara Mutt In, Modi Hospital Road, West of Chord Road Navarang Junction, M.C Layout-Nagarabhavi road, BGS Ground, Havanuru Junction, 8th Main Road in Basaveshwaranagar, MKK Road, Malleswaram Circle, Chamarajpet Main Road, Balekayi Mandi in KP Agrahara, Sampige Road, and Sankey Road. To avoid inconvenience, the public is advised to cooperate and plan alternate routes.