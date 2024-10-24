Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently emphasized the importance of clean energy, terming it as the need of the hour. This statement was made in response to a post by Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri on social media platform X. The Prime Minister's commitment to a sustainable future was evident in his words, Our commitment to a better tomorrow is paramount and is reflected in our work.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas, had earlier highlighted India's significant strides in the green energy sector over the past decade. His post on X outlined several key achievements, including the payment of ₹90,059 crore to farmers through efforts towards ethanol blending, which effectively turned 'Annadatas' into 'Urjadatas.' The Union Minister's post also highlighted the benefits extended to over 10.33 crore households through the provision of free LPG connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The post concluded with a powerful statement, India is powering progress, driving clean energy, and transforming lives under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister reshared the post, reiterating the importance of clean energy and reaffirming India's commitment to this critical goal. This interaction between the two leaders on a public platform underscores the government's dedication to promoting clean energy and sustainable practices. In a related development, Union Minister Puri, along with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, took a ride on a Hydrogen bus in Delhi. This event was symbolic of India's commitment to clean energy and sustainable transportation. The Union Minister also mentioned that India has been revising its blending targets due to forward-looking, responsive policies, which have enabled the industry to surpass its previous target of 10 per cent blending five months ahead of schedule.

The government's focus on domestic manufacturing through initiatives like the PLI scheme for solar modules aims to capitalize on this job creation potential. The deadline for achieving these targets, originally set for 2030, has now been moved to October 2025. Following this, a roadmap will be developed to outline the sector's future outlook. In another significant development, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the setting up of a Rs.1000 crore Venture Capital Fund dedicated to the space sector, under the aegis of IN-SPACe. This move is indicative of the government's commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in various sectors.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the Indian Government's decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali. He also greeted the ITBP Himveers and their families on the occasion of ITBP Raising day, hailing the ITBP as a symbol of valour and dedication. In a somber note, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse in Bengaluru. He also met with Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit at Kazan on 23 October 2024.

Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is making significant strides in promoting clean energy and sustainable practices. The commitment to a better tomorrow is not just a statement, but a reflection of the work being done towards achieving this goal. The government's actions and initiatives in the recent past are a testament to this commitment, and it is clear that the path to a sustainable future is being paved with determination and resolve.