Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple health-related projects worth around Rs 12,850 crore. The announcement, made by the Prime Minister's Office, reflecting the government's commitment to improving public health infrastructure and services.

The launch event, scheduled for October 29, coincides with the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day. The projects will be initiated across various states, with the main event taking place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi. This strategic move aligns with the government's vision of promoting Ayurveda and traditional Indian medicine, further strengthening the country's healthcare ecosystem. One of the key projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is Phase II of India's First All India Institute of Ayurveda. This comprehensive project includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and startups incubation centre, and a 500-seat auditorium, among others.

In addition to the AIIA project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. This move is expected to significantly enhance the state's medical education infrastructure, providing more opportunities for aspiring medical professionals and contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the region. The Prime Minister's agenda also includes the inauguration of facility and service extensions at various All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, and Delhi. These extensions will include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, a government initiative aimed at providing quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

In a bid to enhance the country's critical care infrastructure, a Super Speciality Block in the Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha will also be inaugurated. These facilities are expected to significantly improve the delivery of critical care services in these regions, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh, and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is expected to significantly boost the state's nursing education infrastructure, providing more opportunities for aspiring nursing professionals and contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the region. Prime Minister will launch an expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). This initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet in September, aims to provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income, thereby ensuring that they have access to quality healthcare services.

Prime Minister will also launch drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions. These include nine AIIMS at Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Bibinagar (Telangana), Guwahati (Assam), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh); and RIMS Imphal in Manipur. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the delivery of healthcare services, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas. These initiatives, worth around Rs 12,850 crore, reflect the government's commitment to improving public health infrastructure and services, thereby ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all. As India continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, these initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the country's healthcare resilience, thereby contributing to the overall improvement of public health.