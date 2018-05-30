Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to south-east Asian countries -- Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia -- from May 29 to June 2. Modi landed in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, May 29, and said that India has a robust strategic partnership with the three nations and his visit will act as a boost to the country's Act East policy.

PM Modi took to Twitter as soon as he kick-started his tour and said:

"Landed in Jakarta. India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links. This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests."

Upon landing at Jakarta, PM Modi interacted with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He will also address the Indian diaspora living in the island nation. Later, Modi will interact with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 1.

