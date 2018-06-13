Emirates Airlines
Emirates Airlines [Representational image]Pixabay

With Eid-Al-Fitr holidays just around the corner, Indians who are seeking to go to the United Arab Emirates for a quick getaway may now be in for a treat. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs on June 12 had issued a reminder that Indian passport holders can now obtain a UAE visa on arrival.

According to Gulf News, the informative video shared on Twitter said that Indians who reach the border points of UAE, including airports and ports, can get their visa once they land in the country if:

  • They have a residency visa from the United Kingdom or any other European countries
  • They hold a valid American visa or a Green Card
  • The residency visas must be valid for more than six months.

"Go to the Marhaba service desk to pay the entry fees, and then go to the passport control counter. The maximum period allowed an entry permit holder can stay in the UAE is 14 days, and can be extended once after paying a Dh250 renewal fee and a Dh20 service fee," GDRFA said in the video.

Following this, the travellers can stay for an additional 28 days in the country.

Apart from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, there are 47 countries whose citizens can get a UAE visa on arrival. They do not require advance visa arrangements and can obtain their visa once they arrive in UAE for the next 90 days, according to a Gulf News report.

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Croatia
  5. Cyprus
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. Germany
  11. Greece
  12. Holland
  13. Hungary
  14. Iceland
  15. Italy
  16. Latvia
  17. Liechtenstein
  18. Lithuania
  19. Luxembourg
  20. Malta
  21. Norway
  22. Poland
  23. Portugal
  24. Romania
  25. Slovakia
  26. Slovenia
  27. Spain
  28. Sweden
  29. Switzerland
  30. France

Citizens who hail from these following countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter UAE and can get their visa on arrival for the next 30 days.

  1. Andorra
  2. China
  3. Malaysia
  4. Singapore
  5. Australia
  6. Hong Kong
  7. Monaco
  8. South Korea
  9. Brunei
  10. Ireland
  11. New Zealand
  12. The Vatican
  13. Canada
  14. Japan
  15. San Marino
  16. United States
  17. United Kingdom
  18. Russia Federation