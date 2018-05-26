Planning an international trip? Better check if your passport requires a visa or not.

It is a common practice to check for the visa requirements of the country you've shortlisted for your vacation. Quite often, the legwork involved in getting the visa stamp can be tedious, which is why we have compiled a list of countries that Indians can travel to without having to worry about the visa, in 2018.

According to Henley Passport Index, the Indian passport is placed 76th in the list of 100 in 2018, with a visa-free score of 59. This means Indians can travel to 59 countries either without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

The highest visa-free score is 189 for the Japanese passport – 2018's most powerful passport.

Before we get to the most powerful passports in the world, let us list all the countries where Indians can freely travel without worrying about visas.

Countries you can travel to without a visa

Asia

Bhutan

Indonesia

Macao

Nepal

Europe

Serbia

Africa

Mauritius

Senegal

Tunisia

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

Micronesia

Niue

Vanuatu

Caribbean

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Vincent and Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Americas

Ecuador

El Salvador

Middle East

Qatar



Countries that offer visa-on-arrival for Indian passports

Asia

Cambodia

Laos

Maldives

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Ukraine

Africa

Benin

Cape Verde Islands

Comores Islands

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mozambique

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Oceania

Marshall Islands

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Caribbean

St. Lucia

Americas

Bolivia

Suriname

Middle East

Armenia

Jordan

According to Henley Passport Index, the Indian passport gained 9 new countries for visa exceptions compared to last year, though that's not a significant number. Ukraine, Georgia and China added the highest visa-free access with 20, 19 and 17 countries, respectively.

The most powerful passport, according to the index, allows the holder a visa-free access to the highest number of countries in the world.

Japan tops the list with 189 countries, while Germany and Singapore shared the second spot with 188 countries. Finland, France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden with a visa-free access to 187 countries.

The US and UK are among the nations ranked fourth with a visa-free access to 186 countries while Canada and Switzerland are a close fifth with 185 countries.

Afghanistan, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen and Sudan were among the countries with the lowest visa-free score.