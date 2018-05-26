Planning an international trip? Better check if your passport requires a visa or not.
It is a common practice to check for the visa requirements of the country you've shortlisted for your vacation. Quite often, the legwork involved in getting the visa stamp can be tedious, which is why we have compiled a list of countries that Indians can travel to without having to worry about the visa, in 2018.
According to Henley Passport Index, the Indian passport is placed 76th in the list of 100 in 2018, with a visa-free score of 59. This means Indians can travel to 59 countries either without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival.
The highest visa-free score is 189 for the Japanese passport – 2018's most powerful passport.
Before we get to the most powerful passports in the world, let us list all the countries where Indians can freely travel without worrying about visas.
Countries you can travel to without a visa
Asia
- Bhutan
- Indonesia
- Macao
- Nepal
Europe
- Serbia
Africa
- Mauritius
- Senegal
- Tunisia
Oceania
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Vanuatu
Caribbean
- British Virgin Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Vincent and Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
Americas
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
Middle East
- Qatar
Countries that offer visa-on-arrival for Indian passports
Asia
- Cambodia
- Laos
- Maldives
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Ukraine
Africa
- Benin
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comores Islands
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
Oceania
- Marshall Islands
- Palau Islands
- Samoa
- Tuvalu
Caribbean
- St. Lucia
Americas
- Bolivia
- Suriname
Middle East
- Armenia
- Jordan
According to Henley Passport Index, the Indian passport gained 9 new countries for visa exceptions compared to last year, though that's not a significant number. Ukraine, Georgia and China added the highest visa-free access with 20, 19 and 17 countries, respectively.
The most powerful passport, according to the index, allows the holder a visa-free access to the highest number of countries in the world.
Japan tops the list with 189 countries, while Germany and Singapore shared the second spot with 188 countries. Finland, France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden with a visa-free access to 187 countries.
The US and UK are among the nations ranked fourth with a visa-free access to 186 countries while Canada and Switzerland are a close fifth with 185 countries.
Afghanistan, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen and Sudan were among the countries with the lowest visa-free score.