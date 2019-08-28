Google's big launch of the new Pixels is just around the corner and the anticipation is building up with each passing day. The Pixel 3 series, which was lauded for its excellent cameras, set a benchmark for companies in terms of mobile photography. Now, all eyes are peeled on Google to see what's next in store for fans and consumers in the Pixel 4 series.

Google already teased Pixel 4's design, controlling the narrative in the whole rumour land. But the leaks haven't stopped and the latest one gives a close-up look at what the Pixel 4 looks like in the real world. Picked up from Telegram and shared by XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, the Pixel 4's front and rear design is seen clearly to confirm a few things.

Firstly, the square camera module on the back of the phone, which drew a lot of flak from fans, is intact. Two camera sensors can be clearly seen inside the module accompanied by a large LED flash. There's a third unidentified sensor on top of the cameras. As for the details of the camera setup, the Pixel 4 is likely to get a 12MP primary camera with a 16MP secondary telephoto lens with optical zoom support.

Another detail confirmed by the leak is the full glass back, which is a departure from Google's signature, two-tone, laser-etched frosted finish on the back. The white power button shows the continuation of contrast colour combination Google has been following with its Pixel phones.

The second live image of Pixel 4 shows the handset's front design. Google might have gotten rid of the notch, but it chose to do it with the presence of a thick top bezel. The single front camera and the ambient light sensor are visible in the top bezel area, but Google has already confirmed that there will be two face unlock IR cameras, Soli radar module, face unlock dot projector and flood illuminator.

The last detail about the phone obtained from the leaked images suggests the Pixel 4 running Android 10. It has the Android 10's gesture bar and the Assistant handles. It is possible the handset is running a beta version of the build.

As for the credibility of the images, Rahman said that it couldn't be verified. But the live images of Pixel 4 are in line with what we know about the upcoming flagship.

Besides, Pixel 4 is expected to have a 90Hz display, which Google is calling "Smooth Display." This could be a major win over Samsung and Apple. The official launch of the Pixel 4 series is not due until October. Stay tuned for updates.