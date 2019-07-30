Face recognition has been facing multiple controversies over the years due to the failures in perfecting it. Google, on the other hand, is trying to go a step forward with its research and development processes by paying $5 for a face scan to enhance the specification of facial recognition for their forthcoming Pixel 4.

According to The Verge report, Google employees did field research by offering $5 gift certificates in return for a facial scan. The field research was in a view to improving the algorithms by the collected face-scanning data. The Verge put forward the latest report citing a confirmation from Google that the Pixel 4 will be packed with the face unlock feature.

The company plans on updating the feature to provide robust security and performance to the users. The Google spokesperson told The Verge that the company is collecting infrared, colour, and depth data from each face considering the time, light and task information to create an algorithm that can beat technical glitches. He claimed that the face data will be kept for 18 months.

Google in the latest updates also confirmed that the Pixel 4 will feature Soil radar-based Face Unlock and Motion Sense gesture systems. The web search titan released a short video demonstrating advanced facial unlocking and motion gestures support in the Pixel 4. Google has already created hype in the tech market by confirming Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to be launched in October.

Here's a quick glance at the expected specs of the upcoming Pixel phones:

Google Pixel 4 is expected to host a Snapdragon 855 chipset boosted by a 6GB RAM. The displays will be marginally taller to allow the square dual-camera bulge at the back. Though not clarified, the device might be powered by the latest Android Q operating system.