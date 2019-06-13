Google is among the highly-anticipated brands to launch a premium flagship this year and the official unveiling is months away. As per tradition, leaks and rumours have already painted a fair picture of what to expect from Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. But what Google just did wasn't expected in the wildest of imaginations - it revealed the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to be launched officially in October. In the past weeks, renders have built a lot of hype around the new Pixel phones, but there was a strong sense of disbelief as Google had never gone so extreme with phone designs. Despite being the best camera phone and offering optimum performance and bang for the buck, Google Pixel-series lacked the looks it needed to succeed.

If Google's recent tweet is any indication, the web search titan has finally responded to all the criticisms in bringing the most exquisite design in its Pixel 4 series. On Thursday, the official Made by Google account tweeted an image of Pixel 4 and said, "Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do."

Clearly, the biggest takeaway from the first real look at Pixel 4 is the camera. With a single camera in all of its Pixel phones, Google has done wonders. Even though rivals such as Apple, Huawei, Samsung and others added multiple cameras, Google stuck to one all this long. With three cameras on the back of Pixel 4, the future of mobile photography is bound to take a huge leap forward.

The official Pixel 4 image shows three camera sensors and an LED flash in a square-shaped module. If Unbox Therapy's Lewis Hilsenteger is right, the third sensor barely peeking out could be a "spectral sensor," which helps the camera to deal with screens in a better way. We've already seen Google achieve the best results in depth effect using AI till now and wide-angle shots for selfies on Pixel 3 XL. With improved hardware, we cannot wait to see what Google has in store for its consumers.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The square-shaped camera module is placed on the top right-hand corner, which resembles the leaked iPhone XI design. While Google is getting a lot of praise for Pixel 4's early look, leaked iPhone XI renders didn't quite generate a positive response.

Another big change we've seen in Pixel 4 is the missing dual-tone finish on the back, which has been a signature look for Pixel phones all these years. Also, the missing fingerprint sensor on the back suggests there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner and/or advanced facial recognition technology.

The image also shows a white power button on the right side of the phone, volume controls on the left, the company's G logo at the back and a tiny dot within the camera module that appears to be a noise-cancelling microphone. The overall design is exciting and the highlight of the week. But Google is withholding the mystery of the front design, which is where we (really) hope to see a makeover.

Since the official image is identical to the previously leaked renders, we can assume the display area will also be the same. The unofficial renders have suggested that the Pixel 4 will have camera cut-out instead of a notch, which is a welcoming change. There are some speculations to support that there might be a decently slim bezel on top to accommodate an array of sensors for selfies and advanced facial recognition tech. Let's see how Google surprises us there. How excited are you?