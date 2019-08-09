Samsung is all over the news for its latest Galaxy Note 10 series, but there are many more exciting announcements waiting just around the corner. Google, for instance, is going to launch its 2019 flagship series in October and it has already given a major sneak peek into what's coming.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are one of the highly-anticipated smartphones this year. Google managed to build an impressive hype around the cameras by getting ahead of the tipsters and leaking the rear design. While there's enough preliminary evidence supporting the best camera smartphone is in the offing, there's one more reason to be excited about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

A fresh leak suggests Google might be getting onboard with the few brands with a higher refresh rate display. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be featuring 90Hz displays. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch Full HD OLED screen and the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 6.3-inch QHD OLED display. The displays like these have been seen in OnePlus 7 Pro, which we found to be quite an impressive upgrade over the regular 60Hz displays.

In addition to the Pixel 4 display details, the publication also revealed some specific details related to the camera. One of the two cameras is expected to be a 12MP sensor and the other one is a 16MP telephoto lens. There's no word on the mysterious third hole in the camera module. Interestingly enough, the report suggests a DSLR-like attachment to be available as an accessory.

It looks like Google has doubled down its commitment to the camera in the Pixel 4 phones and it remains to be seen just how good the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is going to be. But the focus is not solely on the camera as the company has some big surprises.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4 series will have advanced facial recognition, a Soli Radar chip for gesture control and Titan M security chip. Other features expected to justify the premium nature of the smartphone include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor if not 855, with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and unlimited cloud storage. As expected the Pixel 4 series will run Android Q out-of-the-box.