We all do various kinds of things when we are in love and getting a tattoo of the name of our love interest has always been a trend. Our Bollywood celebrities too haven't been an exception to this kind of depiction of love. From Saif Ali Khan who's got Kareena's name written on his arms to Deepika Padukone who got Ranbir Kapoor's initials inked on her neck while the two were dating, a number of Bollywood celebs have gotten inked in love.

Speculations on whether or not Deepika Padukone would keep the RK tattoo intact even after getting married to Ranveer Singh has always made news. On Met Gala to Cannes 2019, at several occassions we saw the RK tattoo being hidden by the makeup artists. And now, the latest pictures of Deepika Padukone flaunting a limited edition, hand-painted Sabyasachi saree, we have again seen the tattoo gone missing. Which leaves us wondering if Deepika has finally decided to get rid of it.

Deepika's take on the tattoo

"It's something that I felt was correct, and even today, I don't regret it. I have never thought about taking it off. I know the media is constantly saying 'she has taken it off', 'she has lasered it', 'she has changed it' and all kinds of things. It's very much there and I have no plans of taking it off," Deepika Padukone had told Karan Johar on his chat show about keeping the Ranbir Kapoor tattoo.

Ranbir Kapoor comes to rescue

During the promotion of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, when Deepika was asked a question about whether she would again get inked for someone, Ranbir Kapoor had jumped to her rescue and lashed out at the reporter. He had said, "I don't think any actor in the film fraternity does things for promoting and marketing of a film. We also have a personal life. We do things for a film, but when we go home, we have a life, parents, family, friends. So you should respect that." He also asked the reporter to have some dignity.

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of Chhapaak where she would be seen essaying the life of an acid attack survivor.