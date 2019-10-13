After Ranbir Kapoor, the man who Deepika Padukone has known inside out is her husband Ranveer Singh, who she married last year in November. So when Deepika was asked to spot the difference between Ranbir and Ranveer's acting chops, the actress couldn't resist herself from revealing some interesting details about the two of them.

When Deepika took the stage to interact with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, at the opening session of the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, the conversation began about her standout roles that helped her become one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood.

While speaking about her performances, the conversation steered to the acting chops of her co-stars Ranbir and Ranveer. And since Deepika's chemistry with both Ranbir and Ranveer has been electrifying, she was asked to shed some light on their working methods.

To this, Deepika replied, "Ranbir doesn't really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him 'prepare' for his role as such. He's like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous. Ranveer, on the other hand, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears."

Speaking about Ranveer, she further added, "He's a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored" and broke everyone into laughter.