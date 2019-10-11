After going through a bitter break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone crossed path with Ranveer Singh and they both hit it off instantly on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The two dated for almost 5 years and got married in November, last year. And if you ask Deepika about her decision to marry Ranveer, she would say that their marriage is much like dating minus the anxiety.

"It's one of the best decisions I've made—that we've made—in our lives. I feel lucky because it's like dating, except you get to see a lot more of each other. Marriage also comes with a sense of responsibility, minus the anxiety or that sense of uncertainty when you're just dating someone, at least in our case. It's all those lovely, beautiful things, minus the drama," Deepika Padukone told Femina in an interview.

One may say that people change after a certain period of time after getting married and the romance between the couple slowly starts fading away. And when Deepika was asked if she has changed after tying the knot with Ranveer, she said that she feels a sense of responsibility.

"I don't know... perhaps that's a question you should ask him! I'd like to believe that I'm either the same or I've gotten better. But if you ask me what those changes are, I'm not sure. But I do feel a sense of responsibility. It's nice to have a partner to share your day and life with—someone you can talk to about anything. This companionship is what keeps me grounded," she said.

And that's what makes Deepika and Ranveer one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.