One fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a rare picture of her and Ranveer Singh in the same frame.

The photo is apparently from a recent award show. Dressed in aquirky suit, Ranveer is seen gazing at Kareena in a way that suggests he was mesmerised by the actress' beauty.

On the other side, Bebo sporting a beautiful red-pink gown is looking at the actor with a confused face. While it is truly a rare sight to see the two stars together in a frame, the unusual expressions on their faces makes it more special.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Ranveer and Kareena together on the big screen for the first time in the movie Takht. To be directed by Karan Johar, the period drama also features Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

While Ranveer has been busy shooting for his next big film 83, the gorgeous actress will next been alongside Akshay Kumar in Good News. shooting of Good News got over some days ago.