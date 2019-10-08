Bollywood love triangles have always made for big headlines, both onscreen and off it. While few ex-lovers in the industry don't even see eye-to-eye, there are many who share an incredible bond even after a bitter breakup. Let's take a look at the actors who fell-in-love with the same actress and the equation between them.

Salman Khan – Abhishek Bachchan: While Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai choose to not mention each-other anywhere, Abhishek Bachchan has no qualms with Salman Khan.

Junior B not only had come out in support of Salman Khan during Vivek Oberoi's press conference but has time and again spoken good things about Bhai. From talking about Salman's fitness to praising his film – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Abhishek Bachchan is quite cool when it comes to sharing a good equation with his wife's ex.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has never ridiculed Abhishek Bachchan, nor has he praised him. On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had said that he doesn't have a problem with Abhishek Bachchan.

Salman Khan – Vivek Oberoi: After Vivek Oberoi's infamous press conference against Salman Khan, Sallu Bhai had vowed never to interact with him again. On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had said, "Sir, everything has an expiry date. I think even anger should have an expiry date, I won't say that I would ever go and (what's his name?) shake hands with him or talk with him."

"Even if he wishes to do, I will maintain a distance. I don't have any issues with him (Vivek Oberoi). He has done a lot of films with my friends, and I never suggested any one of them to not to consider him. He has worked with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) and a lot of other people, I never had any problem. It's just that there's somebody I am not comfortable meeting or shaking hands. So, I just move away," Bhai had said.

While Vivek has time and again sought Salman's forgiveness, it seems like Salman has forgiven but not forgotten.

Ranbir Kapoor – Ranveer Singh: There was a slight discomfort between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the beginning when Ranveer had just started dating Deepika. However, soon the cold war was broken and all four of them (Ranbir, Ranveer, Deepika and Alia) now share a great bond.

Both Ranveer and Ranbir call each other 'inspirational' and have even said that they would want to work together someday. On being asked if Ranveer is insecure of Deepika doing a film with Ranbir, Ranveer had said, "Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it's cool."

Arjun Kapoor – Arbaaz Khan: Ever since the rumours of Arjun Kapoor dating Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora started, a cold war had begun between the Kapoors and the Khans. It's not a secret that Arjun is not only staying away from the Khans but also refuses to speak anything about them.

Shahid Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan: While Shahid Kapoor dated Kareena, it was Saif who got to marry the diva. Both, Saif and Shahid dealt with the situation maturely while working together in Rangoon. Though they don't share a friendship, there is a definite protocol of respect both have maintained towards each other.