Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi's infamous fight is certainly one of the most talked about controversies of the industry. It is known that Vivek had later apologised to Salman, but did you know he had made a gesture to apologise to the superstar's mother as well?

During an old episode of a chat show hosted by Farah Khan, Vivek had spoken in length about the controversial episode. Talking about the problems he had to face at that time due to the brawl with Salman, Vivek had said that he felt bad about hurting Salman's mother, and hence visited her when she was hospitalised to seek apology.

The actor had said that he realised how much Salman's mother must have felt bad to hear whatever he told about the Sultan actor after seeing his own mother profusely crying to see whatever was being told about him.

Below is what Vivek had said on the show:

"I remember one day I came home from shooting and saw my mother crying. I kept asking why was she crying, but she just kept crying. When I held her tight and again asked her what happened, like a baby, she said, "For how long will they keep saying such things about my son? This made me realise how much she was affected by the entire episode".

"When I went to meet Salma aunty (Salman's mother), I did not want any response from Salman. I went because we all have high respect for her and Salim uncle too. What made me feel bad is when I saw my mother used to get most affected for the things being said about me. This is what made me realise that how much Salman's mother must have got hurt for all the nonsense that I had said on television. And my going there was actually an apology from my heart trying to say that 'I am really sorry that I have hurt you'".

Well, Salman and Vivek had indeed made several derogatory remarks about each other during their fight, whose primary reason was the two actors' then association with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.