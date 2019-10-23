After parting ways with Deepika Padukone, people had started believing that Ranbir Kapoor cannot commit to a woman in his life unlike his parents who have always stood by each other in life. He was also being called as a casanova perhaps because of the role that he had portrayed in Bachna Ae Haseeno. Both Deepika and Ranbir learnt a lot from their bitter break-up which only helped them become a better person. Though their relationship was short-lived, their loving chemistry was and still remains to be very captivating.

When Ranbir and his Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sen Sharma appeared on Karan Johar's show, the latter showed a clip wherein Sonam Kapoor and Deepika had a message for both of them. While Sonam was showering both Ranbir and Konkona with flowery words, Deepika chose to be as blunt as she can be while talking about her then boyfriend.

While rating Ranbir on sex appeal, Deepika gave him 'minus one' and went on to say that 'I think Ranbir as a boyfriend is pathetic. If there was a minus scale, he'll top that scale.

Deepika on Ranbir as a co-star, "Honestly, he's not one of the nicest co-stars I have worked with. He's extremely unprofessional, verry distracted, doesn't let you concentrate and doesn't let concentrate himself. He's constantly feeding his actress so that they become fat and look worst that he does."

She continued, "If you're feeling cold, he will never give you his jacket, instead he will give you two hot water bottles and think suddenly you will start feeling warm."

Deepika on Ranbir as an actor, "I think he has the potential, he's not yet there. So I will give one on ten.

After the clip ended, even Karan Johar was quite impressed with the way Deepika chose to answer things about Ranbir and said that it was very nice to see Deepika staying grounded in her relationship and not gushing about her boyfriend.

Well, Deepika and Ranbir could've been the most loving couples in Bollywood but everything happens for a reason. And now the ex-flames are happy with their respective partners.