Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first marriage anniversary on November 14. The two had tied the knot after 5 years of dating and there had been talks about why the couple didn't live together before getting married. And finally, Deepika has answered the million dollar question which many had been discussing about.

When Deepika was asked about her and Ranveer's decision to not getting into a live-in relationship, she said that though Ranveer had always been okay with everything that comes, she wanted to do things at the right time like her parents did.

"There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me," Deepika told Harper's Bazaar magazine in an interview.

She further added, "Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He's always said, 'Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.' But for me, it's about wanting to do everything at the right time. It's how I saw my parents do it, so I didn't know any other way."

Speaking about the reason why she and Ranveer didn't live together before marriage and what they would've missed, Deepika said, "If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That's what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn't been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we're enjoying every bit of it."

At the opening session of the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, Deepika had spoken about Ranveer and his acting chops. "Ranveer really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears. He's a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored," she said.