The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, being shelved gave a massive jolt to all the film lovers. More so, because Alia Bhatt had expressed her uncontainable excitement about being a part of the magnum opus, that too with Salman Khan.

While several theories behind what could have led to the fall-out of the project made its way to social media, no official statement has been released yet.

However, it was not all a bad news for Alia Bhatt as reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali willing to work with Alia and offering her another part came to the forefront. There have been reports of Alia Bhatt being finalised for SLB's Gangubai, featuring her and Ranveer.

Reports of Alia playing a brothel owner in the film made headlines. The fact that the hit Gully Boy duo of Alia and Ranveer would be seen together again had left their fans excited. However, new reports have surfaced stating that Ranveer Singh is not available for the project.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Ranveer has refused to be a part of the project which has left Alia Bhatt angry since she wanted the film to go on floors as soon as possible. One of the major reasons behind Salman walking out of Inshallah was said to be multiple kissing scenes with Alia.

However, the latest reports suggest that there were no kissing scenes in the movie. "First there was no kiss to begin with. And even if there was, Salman would have known about it from the start. Every filmmaker knows that Salman doesn't kiss on screen. Having said that, if Sanjay Bhansali could get Amitabh Bachchan to kiss Rani Mukerji in Black as it was the dire need of the script, then why would Salman not agree to a kiss if the need arises? However, there was no kiss at all in Inshallah. This is just a wild stab in the dark," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Now, who gets to play the role opposite Alia remains to be seen.