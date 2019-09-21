After weeks of speculations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah being shelved, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt finally confirmed at IIFA 2019 night that the movie is not being made. One of the major reasons behind Salman walking out of Inshallah was because of the multiple kissing scenes with Alia. However, the latest reports suggest that there were no kissing scenes in the movie.

"First there was no kiss to begin with. And even if there was, Salman would have known about it from the start. Every filmmaker knows that Salman doesn't kiss on screen. Having said that, if Sanjay Bhansali could get Amitabh Bachchan to kiss Rani Mukerji in Black as it was the dire need of the script, then why would Salman not agree to a kiss if the need arises? However, there was no kiss at all in Inshallah. This is just a wild stab in the dark," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

It was undoubtedly a once in a lifetime opportunity for Alia to work with two stalwarts of the industry - Salman and Bhansali - in the same project. But everything started falling apart as the time went by, however, Alia chose not to let this unfortunate situation affect her in any possible way.

She recently assured the media that she is definitely starring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and according to the reports, the filmmakers has chosen her as the lead actress for his upcoming film Gangubai which is based around a brothel owner and her life.

As of Salman, he is currently busy with Dabangg 3, Bigg Boss 13 and Kick 2. It remains to be seen if Alia and Salman would ever come together for a movie as their fans were dying to watch them onscreen together in Inshallah.