Every year, we see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocking fabulous outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. From giving us boss lady vibes to making us believe in fairy-tales, Aishwarya Rai certainly knows how to make her outfits do all the talking.

Way back in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunted a purple lipstick with a beautiful purple dress. While all hell broke loose on Twitter and fans could not have enough of Aishwarya's edgy style statement, Sonam Kapoor was not too pleased with the whole thing.

Aishwarya had clarified that it was the decision of the brand she was walking for to sport a purple lipstick shade. But Sonam was not ready to believe that. However, She said that Aishwarya carried it off with great aplomb.

Sonam had said, "The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she wanted to be discussed. She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great," reported Huffingtonpost.

"I don't think she walked for L'Oreal that day. There was an Amul ad on it, people were discussing it. I think it was great to do it on the 15th year, it's cool. She was trending everywhere," Sonam added.

Talking about whether or not she would choose to sport the lip colour and her own look, Sonam had said, "I have done purple lipstick in the past, I have even done black for a shoot... People haven't spoken about me! They (Michael Russo and Tamara Ralph) are very good friends of mine. I spent New Years with them. I wanted to do something Indian-inspired and they kind of love India and love me. That's why I did jhumkas and a saree-gown, which I think was incredible."

Well, we truly believe it isn't easy to pull-off a shade like that and one must congratulate Aishwarya for making it look the part.