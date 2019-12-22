Kajol and Ajay Devgn's world revolves around their daughter – Nysa Devgn. From Kajol gushing about her attitude and her focus to proud daddy Ajay Devgn talking about how modest and sensitive she is; Ajay and Kajol are proud parents and love their daughter the most.

If you are a celebrity, everything about you is bound to garner limelight and for celebrity kids, being under the spotlight is not unexpected. In fact, in this age of social media, more often than not, these celebrity kids make more news than their celeb parents.

However, when it comes to the media, Nysa Devgn has had a bit of a tough time. The young girl, who is currently studying in Singapore, has often been subjected to trolling on social media. Almost all the photos and videos of her lead to a lot of negative and unwarranted comments.

Talking about the trolling, Ajay Devgn had told IANS, "It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also. Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what."

Kajol had shared on Karan Johar's coffee couch that their daughter is not inclined towards Bollywood as of now. However, whatever choices she would make, they both would support her.

Talking about Nysa, Kajol had revealed that Ajay Devgn is quite paranoid when it comes to his children and at times gets over-possessive. She had revealed that when Nysa goes for a party and comes back late, Ajay sits by the door waiting for her. He comes back inside only once she returns home.