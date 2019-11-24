Petrol prices in New Delhi rose for the third consecutive day on Sunday, November 24, while diesel prices saw a decline for the second day. In the last three days, petrol became costlier by 34 paise in the national capital while diesel became cheaper by 11 paise in just two days.

Petrol price rose by 10 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 11 paise in Chennai while diesel became cheaper by 6 paise in Delhi and Kolkata and by 7 paise in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the website of the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol was available in Delhi at Rs 74.54 per litre, in Kolkata at Rs 77.22 a litre, in Mumbai at Rs 80.20 a litre and in Chennai at Rs 77.49 a litre on Sunday.

Similarly, diesel prices across the four metropolitan cities are - Rs 65.73 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.14 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 68.94 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.47 a litre in Chennai on Sunday.

As per the daily pricing mechanism, the retail prices of petrol and diesel are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

(With inputs from IANS.)