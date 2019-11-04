The petrol, diesel prices were slashed for the fourth consecutive day across the four metros on Monday, November 4, while diesel prices also registered a decline after a two-day break.

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre. Diesel prices, on the other hand, were reduced by five paise in Delhi, three paise in Kolkata and Mumbai, and two paise per litre in Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai have come down to Rs 72.65, Rs 75.37, Rs 78.33 and Rs 75 per litre respectively. Diesel prices in the four metros have come down to Rs 65.75, Rs 68.16, Rs 68.96 and Rs 69.50 per litres respectively.

Sensex rallies at high of 40,333; Nifty at 11,955

Meanwhile, Sensex is trading 168 points higher at 40,333.97 in morning trade. The broader Nifty is up 65 points at 11,955.35. The top gainers of the pack were ICICI Bank, RIL, ITC, TCS and HDFC Bank, which tracked positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow, reported news agency PTI. The laggards included Yes Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HUL, which fell up to 4.80 per cent.