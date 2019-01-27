Pete Davidson just doesn't seem to get a hold on his love life. After being seen with Kate Beckinsale getting all cuddly and mushy at the Golden Globe Award, it was rumoured that the comedian must have found means to mend his broken heart.

But it seems like this relationship is over even before it started. A source revealed to Intouch that the SNL comedian sure might have the "hots" for Kate in a big way but if the comedian is looking for a relationship then it will not happen. "She's lovely, beautiful lady but way out of Pete's league and someone who'd eat him up and chew him up in no time at all," the source said.

The comedian was in a very good mood after hanging out with Kate at the recent Golden Globe Award ceremony, and "who wouldn't be after hanging out with Kate?" an insider from the party revealed.

But the source further revealed that "this is a guy who falls for hot and fast for girls, and a lady who's fiercely independent and not one for getting tied down," indicating how Pete's dating life is involved. "But, it's a recipe for disaster, and he's got it bad and laying on the charm."

After surviving through the break up from Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. There he did a segment with John Mulaney, where he made fun of his suicide post.

Pete Davidson is touring with John Mulaney and he credits Mulaney for sorting out his life and has made it much simpler despite being the Hollywood way.

Ariana Grande, with whom Pete was engaged, had recently in a tweet had made fun of Pete's penis and he was not very happy upon reading that. So, he decided to take on the singer in one of his shows by calling her out "Bull****".

Hope, Pete finds the love that he is searching for.