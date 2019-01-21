Pete Davidson has been in the tabloid news for quite some time and it was all because of the upheaval in his personal life ever since his engagement with Ariana Grande ended due an ugly spat. This caused the 25-year-old comedian to stay away from Saturday Night Live, the show that him a global star.

Davidson's approach to comedy has often been described as raw and personal and with that attitude, he would often drop by SNL's "Weekend Update" segment to crack jokes about his inconsistent relationship. At the end of 2018, he posted on Instagram about his suicidal thoughts and that prompted the NYPD to send police officers to check on him at SNL studios. Even on his tours, he has been cracking a lot of jokes about his ex, where he talks about his mental state.

So, when Pete Davidson turned up on "Weekend Update" after a break, his jokes were a breath of fresh air. Along with John Mulaney, with whom he has been touring a lot, he felt more charged and accurate. "I've had a really crazy month, and I want to talk about something that matters a lot to me," he started. "Oh, okay. Mental health?" the "Update" host Colin Jost asked.

"No," Davidson replied, "the new Clint Eastwood movie The Mule!" As Jost and his co-host, Michael Che, confessed that they had not yet seen Eastwood's latest release, Davidson tagged in a friend and "Mule appreciator," Mulaney.

Mulaney was one of the primary ideators for "Weekend Update" during his time as a staff writer at SNL. He was the person who created the legendary character Stefon that was played by Bill Hader. And with all the tours, Mulaney and Pete are getting pretty close, "For real, I've been spending a lot of time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane, a sober, domestic life," Mulaney quipped.

"Yeah, and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide. I'm sorry, I know I shouldn't make that joke, but it is funny," Davidson said and chuckled. But, Mulaney did not waste a minute in assuring him how much he is loved. That probably was the sweetest moment in the episode. Their happiness can also be seen on Instagram.

As far as the comedy goes, Mulaney and Pete Davidson joked about how at 90 years of age, Clint Eastwood is driving a car and trafficking drugs for the Mexican drug cartel. "This was a superhero movie for old people about a guy whose superpower is that he can drive unsupervised," Mulaney joked. "Fulfilling another elderly grandpa fantasy: that a 90-year-old white man can do any job better than a Mexican, even when the job is Mexican drug trafficking," he said, chipping in his punch line.

What really stood out in this segment was the easy chemistry that the duo shared. With Mulaney's crisp comedy and Pete's casual approach, it really did feel funny and refreshing. The Atlantic even went ahead and claimed that their pairing felt more alive than the show's ongoing update team, Jost and Che. The segment has not seen any change ever since 2014. But will we see a change in the coming days?