Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi mocked Pooja Bedi for her jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that her mother ran naked on the Juhu beach to show her freedom in democracy in India.

It is known that the whole country was shocked on Monday night when Narendra Modi announced that he would give up his social media accounts on Sunday. The Prime Minister tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

PM Modi's cryptic tweet

This cryptic tweet made many people across the globe that Narendra Modi might exit from all his social media accounts. Some of his followers expressed their concern, while others went on to say that they will also quit if he creates an Indian-based social media platform. But the many left-wing people mocked the Prime Minister's announcement and Pooja Bedi was one of those people, who took jib at him.

Pooja Bedi went on to create a narrative that Narendra Modi must be planning to ban social media in India. She tweeted, "Oh God!!!! Makes me wonder if this means that @narendramodi wants us all to get off social media as well???? Will social media be the next ban in our threatened democracy??? How many of you would be okay if you woke up to find social media as gone as our 1000 rupee notes?"

Responding to a follower, Pooja Bedi further wrote, "Did u read the part I said... I wonder if....?? Besides, if you read the comments of apparent bhakts saying they will leave & welcome INDIAN social media... makes me again wonder whether banning SM would be a "Make in india" move or a way to control social media as well?"

These tweets of Pooja Bedi, who often gets trolled for her views, landed her in the mess with many right-wing people bashing her for misinterpreting the PM's tweet and spreading a false narrative. Payal Rohatgi, who is also a right-wing activist, is one of the people who came down heavily upon the actress.

Payal Rohatgi tweeted, "Ram Ram ji Folded hands Her mother ran #Naked on Juhu beach to show her Freedom in Democracy Dumb woman @PMOIndia has a #choice to be on SM on not He is NOT forcing anyone. How do u twist narrative? U must have done same thing in a lot of areas now I realise. U are a FEMINIST."