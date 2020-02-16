Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who is a Hindu activist, has slammed some liberals after they brought the Hindu-Muslim issue in Bigg Boss 13 producers making Sidharth Shukla the winner of this season of the hit reality TV show.

A lot has been spoken and written about host Salman Khan and the producers of Bigg Boss 13 is biased towards Asim Riaz.

Many viewers had condemned them and threaten to stop watching the show after they did not punish Sidharth Shukla for his violent and weird behaviour.

But despite their criticism, the makers or the host never changed their stance. Nobody spoke about the Hindu-Muslim issue.

Salman Khan announced on Saturday that Sidharth Shukla is the winner of Bigg Boss 12, while Asim Riaz turned runner up. Minutes after this, some people started quoting the Hindu-Muslim issue.

They alleged that Brahmin (Sidharth) has defeated the minority (Asim). From the country to a TV show, Manuvaad is taking over everything in India. The following post has been creating ripples on social media.

"#BiggBoss13Finale me brahmin #SidharthShukIa ne alpsankhyak #AsimRiaz ko hara diya. Aisa koi pehli baar nahi hua hai. Do saal pehle bhi oonchi jaat ki #ShilpaShinde alpsankhyak #HinaKhan par bhaari padi thi. Desh ho ya big boss, manuvaad ka har jagah haavi hona chintajank hai."

Payal Rohatgi, who often takes on left ideology, took to Twitter to condemn the liberals for bringing this religious issue. She tweeted, "Ram Ram ji As #BiggBoss13winner is Fixed this time am happy that Hindu #SidharthShukIa won #BiggBoss13Finale . Minority Muslim community #AsimRiaz will do Victim Card drama But there was a Muslim winner Gobar also in Season 7 so it won't work #PayalRohatgi."

Payal Rohatgi tweeted, "Ram Ram Ji Liberals pls don't do Hindu-Muslim with the last two finalists of #BiggBoss13 as after all it's a game show I never watched the show through it's popular I know and winner is FIXED As in one season a Gobar won who was Zehreli but I think was BF of Raj Nayak ."