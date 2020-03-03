Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to quit social media. She says that it could be his next ban in the threatened democracy and it may be a Make in India move.

Narendra Modi shocked people across the country on Monday, by announcing that he is considering on giving up his social media accounts. The Prime Minister of India tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

While the opposition party is busy mocking Narendra Modi, his followers said that it is time to create an Indian social media platform. One of them replied, "Time for Indians to develop their own platforms for media. Otherwise, Indians will never have control of the narrative and are powerless to stop anti-Indian lies and extremism that stokes hatred of Indian people. We will support you in whatever decision you make."

After seeing this kind of reply, Pooja Bedi took Twitter to express her concern over banning social media. The actress tweeted, "Oh God!!!! Makes me wonder if this means that @narendramodi wants us all to get off social media as well???? Will social media be the next ban in our threatened democracy??? How many of you would be okay if you woke up to find social media as gone as our 1000 rupee notes?"

It is known that Pooja Bedi has leanings towards left ideology and she often gets trolled by the right-wing activists. Many followers of Narendra Modi were furious with her rumor-mongering and spreading propaganda. Chirag Naik (@chegsin) replied and asked her, "Exactly where in this tweet did he said that?"

In response to him, Pooja Bedi wrote, "Did u read the part I said... I wonder if.... ?? Besides, if you read the comments of apparent bhakts saying they will leave & welcome INDIAN social media... makes me again wonder whether banning SM would be a "Make in india" move with tears of joy or a way to control social media as well?

Another follower named Vinay Dubey (@Vinay053) replied to her, "Life existed before social media too." In response to him, Pooja Bedi wrote, Yes.. but accountability by those in power has risen and people in power have also been threatened by it... look at the Egypt revolution.. it was one that gathered momentum on facebook and overthrew a govt."

Naina Pandita (@npanditakaul), who is retired senior tech director, wrote to her, "And why can't India have it's own platform. We have the capabilities. Why wasn't India not able to make mobile phones? Why are we dependent on China for technology. US has taken the step to ban Chinese products."

Responding to her the Bollywood actress wrote, "Its fine! Let india start it's own platform that govt can CONTROL..... but that doesnt mean govt should have the right to stop users from existing social media platforms like Twitter Facebook instagram It restricts Freedom of choice & freedom of expression."