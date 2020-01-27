While the fact that Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut were in some kind of a relationship before it all fell apart is one of Bollywood's worst kept secrets. However, an affair that is not known to everybody is that of Pooja Bedi and Aditya Pancholi. Aditya and Zarina's marriage was crumbling down and it was then that Aditya found solace in Pooja's arms.

However, within a short span of dating, the relationship lost its charm. Talking about the same to Stardust, (as reported by Bollywoodshaadis) Pooja had said, "It was inevitable. Our relationship was as good as dead since a couple of months now. We were just holding on to it, hoping we could find a solution. But I guess things had gone too far. There were no drives, no dates, no going together to the parties, no meetings, nothing for a very long time. So, what could I do."

"Could kill for him"

Further talking about their relationship, Pooja had said, "I know that while he was with me he would never have looked left or right or at any other woman. In the beginning of our relationship, I used to tell him that if I ever saw him with another girl, I could claw her eyes out or if I couldn't manage that, I'd really whack her hard. I loved him so much that I could stab anyone for him. I could have even killed myself. Feelings don't die overnight. I don't think I can break away completely from him. We'll still be good friends. And I know if I ever need help, he'll always be there."

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya

Granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F would soon be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. During a media interaction, when Alaya was asked a question about his mother Pooja Bedi's second marriage, she answered without any hesitation. Apart from telling everyone that her future step-father lives in Goa she also added that her brother and she herself love him a lot. Alaya has also impressed media people and celebrities with her wit and humour and if the trailer is anything to go by, Alaya seems to have a bright future ahead.