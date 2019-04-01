Sources close to power star Pawan Kalyan say that he has plans to make his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh if Jana Sena Party gains majority in the assembly elections.

Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular Telugu actors. At the peak of his career, he floated his own political outfit called Praja Rajyam Party in 2008. He fielded the candidates in all the constituencies of united Andhra Pradesh in the 2009 general elections in a bid to become the Chief Minister of the state like late legendary actor Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao (NTR).

But his dreams shattered with his party winning only 18 out of the 295 seats in the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly. However, Chiranjeevi made a wrong move by merging his 30-month-old Praja Rajyam Party with the Indian National Congress on February 6, 2011. This decision did not go down well with his brother Pawan Kalyan who had campaigned heavily for the party in the general elections.

While Chiranjeevi kept himself away from politics post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan went on to launch his own outfit called Jana Sena Party in 2014. Instead of contesting general elections, the power star went on to help Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) win this polls.

Pawan Kalyan is now set to face the election battle this year. He has fielded candidates for both MLA and MP elections in almost all the constituencies. He has been touring the state and creating awareness among the voters about his party for a year before this mega poll. But the mega family has distanced itself from the activities of his party. Mega fans vexed Chiru on several occasions, but he has kept mum.

But sources close to Pawan Kalyan claim that Chiranjeevi will become the Chief Minister of the state if Jana Sena gets majority in this assembly election. "The power star has immense love and respect for Chiranjeevi and his dream was to see his brother seated in the Chief Minister's chair. With that aim, he had campaigned heavily in 2009, but the things did not work his way," say the sources close to PK.

"After 10 years, Pawan Kalyan's mission remains the same and he wants to see his brother as the Chief Minister of the state. The actor along with his brother Nagababu, who is contesting MP election on JSP ticket in Narsapuram Constituency, has gone on to invite Chiranjeevi to attend the events of his party on several occasion, but the latter declined for it," added the source.

Pawan Kalyan has understood the pulse of the people of the state. "He is confident of winning the elections and getting majority to his Jana Sena Party. He does not want to let the chance go in vain. He wants to fulfil his dream of seeing his brother Chiru become the Chief Minister of the state. He has made all the plans to convince the latter for it," explain the source.

However, it is a triangular battle in Andhra Pradesh with TDP, YSR Congress Party and Jana Sena vying their hands for the power. Some experts feel that none of them will get majority. When asked about it, the source added, "In such a case, Jana Sena will play a crucial role like JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy did it in Karnataka. Pawan Kalyan will insist for the CM post, which he will give it his brother Chiranjeevi."

Did you believe this news? Well, let us remind you that today is April 1. This story was meant to be a good-natured April Fools' prank and bears no truth or credibility to actuality. We hope you enjoyed reading it and wish you a happy April Fools' day.