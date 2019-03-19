Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party on Tuesday announced candidates for one more Lok Sabha seat and 13 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Bellamkonda Saibaba will contest from the Ongole parliamentary constituency. With this, the party has announced a total of nine Lok Sabha seats.

The party also announced 13 candidates for the Assembly elections, taking the total number of for the Assembly polls to 77.

Pawan Kalyan's name did not figure even in the latest list. He, however, tweeted on Tuesday that he will contest from two seats.

"General body is in their final discussion from which two constituencies, I should be contesting. Hopefully, they will let me know in an hour or later," he said in the tweet.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for April 11. Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will also be held on the same day.

Jana Sena has decided to leave two Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats each for the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

Though it also decided to have seat adjustment with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), it is yet to make a formal announcement.

Jana Sena has already declared candidates for two Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana.