Actress Renu Desai's joining hands with Sakshi TV, which is run by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Bharati, has fueled the speculations that it means an act to keep Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu at bay.

After her divorce from Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai has quit acting and went on to make her debut as a director with the Marathi movie Ishq Wala Love (2014), which also marked her entry as a producer in films. She also forayed into the small screen industry as a judge of celebrity dance reality show Neethoney Dance.

Recently, Renu Desai announced to make her comeback to both big as well as small screen. The actress will be seen playing Hemalatha Lavanam in dreaded robber Tiger Nageswara Rao's biopic. She will also be hosting Sakshi TV's new show. The news about her new movie was received well by many, but the announcement of her TV show did not go down well with many fans of Pawan Kalyan, who trolled her.

Sakshi TV's new show is said to be made on the similar lines of Satyameva Jayathe and it will be about the problems faced by the farmers' families in Andhra Pradesh. Renu Desai will be seen talking to farmers in this show. It is reported that she recently shot its first episode in Kurnool, while her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan, who is chief of Jana Sena Party, was running his election in the same district.

It is known that Sakshi TV is run by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's camp. Renu Desai joining hands with this TV Channel led to the speculations that the actress must be planning to start her political career and she may also contest the upcoming assembly elections from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. It was speculated that the YSRCP leader might have planned to shoot two birds with one stone. He must be using Renu Desai to suppress his political opponents Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

There is an impression that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the present Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has done a very little help to the farmers in the state. Now, Renu Desai might help Jagan to showcase his work poor work through Sakshi new TV show, which is expected to become a bane for the TDP in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, it is known that Renu Desai faced a lot of trolling, humiliation and death threat from the fans of Pawan Kalyan. She begged the latter to silence his followers, but he rarely made an attempt in that direction. Now, it is speculated that she must have planned to settle the score by taking on the power star at political turf.

But Renu Desai has denied all the speculations, saying that she does not have any political aspirations, and it is an honest effort to do something to farmers. She said, "With this TV show I am getting to do work which makes my soul happy. Getting to talk to farmers, getting to interact with them, know their problems first hand and then try my best to come up with a solution, is truly something I feel that I am honoured to do."