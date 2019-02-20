Power star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai has been roped in to play Hemalatha Lavanam in Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' next movie, written and directed by Vamsi Krishna of Dongata fame.

Vamsi Krishna's next directorial venture is going to be a biopic based on the life of dreaded robber Tiger Nageswara Rao from Stuartpuram. Initially, Rana Daggubati was to play the lead, but Bellamkonda Srinivas for unknown reasons. Now, the makers have cast Renu Desai to essay Rao's elder sister. The actress herself has confirmed the news on her Instagram account. Here is her comment

Helloooo... I am so happy to share with you guys that I have signed a film recently. I will be playing a very special character. I am playing Hemalatha Lavanam Garu's character in a film directed by Vamsi Krishna garu. I personally respect Lavanam garu a lot and look up to her and I am feeling extremely honoured to be playing her on screen. More details about the role and film to follow later Have some more awesome news to share about one more important project I signed and will be shooting for it next week☺️ ... Hemalatha Lavanam (26 February 1932 —19 March 2008) was an Indian social reformer, writer, and atheist who protested against untouchability and the caste system. She was also a co-founder of Samskar with her husband, Lavanam. ---- @ramya.vemulapati thank you garu garu for clicking me while I was posing for @followprathyusha

Renu Desai started her acting career with Pawan Kalyan's 2000 movie Badri and she went on to act with him in Johnny in 2003. Her career was short-lived, as she had to quit acting after her marriage with the power star. After she divorced him, she made her debut as a director with 2014 Marathi movie Ishq Wala Love. Now, this biopic will mark her comeback to acting after more than a decade.