Power star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai has confirmed that she has signed to host a new TV show on farmer welfare. But denied any political motivation in accepting the offer.

Earlier last week, Renu Desai announced that she is making her comeback to Tollywood and she will play Hemalatha Lavanam in dreaded robber Tiger Nageswara Rao's biopic. A week after this, the judge of the reality show Neethoney Dance made another announcement that she is set to return to the small screen with a new TV show on farmer welfare.

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife took her Instagram account to share excitement over hosting this brand new TV show. The elated actress that this show is not about earning money for her, but a social responsibility. She will be seen interacting with the farmers and making an effort to understand their problems.

Here is Renu Dasai's comment posted on her Instagram account:

In our life, the majority of the time we do work for money or mostly as a responsibility. With this TV show I am getting to do work which makes my soul happy. Getting to talk to farmers, getting to interact with them, know their problems first hand and then try my best to come up with a solution, is truly something I feel that I am honoured to do.

Our farmers deserve our respect and all possible help from the government and us citizens too. Every project can't be about money or success or promotions. Once in our life, we all should get an opportunity to do something professionally, which truly gladdens our soul and heart and makes you smile ear to ear.

I can never thank you enough Swapna garu for making this dream come true. I will share more details about these farmers show and shoot in the coming week. Super super happy and looking forward to the shoot from tomorrow

However, it was rumoured that this new TV show is an attempt of particular political party, which is rival to Renu Desai's husband Pawan Kalyan. But the actress, who visited to a village near Mantralayam on Tuesday, refuted the rumours, saying that there is no political motivation behind her new job as a TV host for a channel. She made it clear that she wanted to help farmers undergo a change in their lives.