Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu has joined power star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) and will contest from Narasapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan has been touring Andhra Pradesh for some time now and has single-handedly brought the Jana Sena Party to power in the state. Though there was a lot of criticism, he has received little support from his mega family. His brother Nagababu came in for his support and slammed people, including Balakrishna, for mocking him on various occasion.

Now, Nagababu has gone a step ahead and decided to plunge into active politics. The actor has joined Jana Sena Party and Pawan Kalyan has announced to field him as a candidate for the Narasapuram constituency. Suresh Kondi, a publicist of Telugu films, tweeted a photo and wrote, "Actor #Nagababu joins #JanaSena in the presence of #PawanKalyan. He will contest for #Narasapuram MP. #JanasenaParty #Elections2019"

Many supporters of Jana Sena Party are happy with Nagababu's decision and his presence will make a huge difference for the party. A follower named Venkey (@ursvenkey) tweeted, "Good Move #Nagababu Anna.. This will definitely helps for @JanaSenaParty"

Shiva Prasad (@shivaravuri5) tweeted, "If chanchalgooda prisioner turned into the opposition leader what's wrong with #Nagababu sir ....!unlike jail Anna...he is lawyer and represents state interest in parliament with sound #JanasenaRevolution2019 @Pawankalyan #Janasena @TrendPSPK"

But some people are not happy with Nagababu, who was one of the people, who opposed dynastic politics. They took to Twitter to mock the Jabardasth judge. Here are couple of comments.

Somesh‏ @urs_somesh

Perfect planning from mega family one after another.. now what you say about family politics..first cheated with prajarajyam now with @JanaSenaParty @PawanKalyan #Nagababu now the janasainiks are became fools.. Mata medha nilabadatam kastam veellu

THE VILLAIN-NBK‏ @JhonnyOpines

The right for PK to become a CM is almost nil... And...... then this Joker Nagababu is joining the party after talking pages about family politics Downgraded Leaders....