Actress Madhavi Latha, who is set to contest elections on the BJP ticket, has said that power star Pawan Kalyan and most of the followers of Jana Sena Party (JSP) want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of India Again.

It is known that Madhavi Latha has officially joined the BJP in the first week of May 2018. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was in Hyderabad to lay the foundation for a flyover, welcomed her into the party. The actress took to her Twitter page on March 17 to announce that she would contest in the MLA elections from the BJP from Guntur West.

Madhavi Latha thanked everyone who supported her in getting the BJP ticket. She tweeted, "Contesting as MLA from Guntur West #please do support me # Thank you Sooo much BJP Andra Pradesh And special big Thanks to Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana Bjp Thank you for the support of @khanna Laxmi Narayana."

Hailing from Prakasam district, the actress filed her nomination on Wednesday in Guntur where she has been camping in and meeting the people for the last few months. She wanted to become a politician since childhood. "My focus is on women and children. I also want to develop Guntur which has been neglected," Deccan Chronicle quoted Madhavi Latha as saying.

Madhavi Latha is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan. The actress was also detained by the Hyderabad Police after she protested against actress Sri Reddy for abusing the power star. Now many wonder whether she will take on Jana Sena Party chief, who has criticised the BJP many times in the past.

When asked about it, Madhavi Latha that she will not criticize Pawan Kalyan. "He never criticised Modiji. In fact, most of the Jana Sena party people want Modiji to become PM again, so there is no point in criticising Pawan Kalyan," the actor told DC.

When the BJP announced Madhavi's candidature, many people trolled her, but she does not care about them. The actress tweeted on March 18, "Habba chala mandi TDP candidates l acidity antha na wall mede undi Trollers ki sontha brain undadu So i dmn care Am very happy that So many people acidity is releasing and getting happy tummy ... Thank god"